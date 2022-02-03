In an embarrassment for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Kamlesh Paswan said that he needs to 'focus on himself and his party first.' According to Paswan, Rahul Gandhi tried to 'lure' him after his Motion of Thanks speech at the President in Parliament. Kamlesh Paswan hailed the saffron party and said 'Such things will have no effect on us'.

"Mr Paswan, you spoke very well. I think you are in the wrong party".said the BJP leader quoting Rahul Gandhi.

After my speech on Motion of Thanks to the President in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday said: "Mr Paswan, you spoke very well. I think you are in the wrong party". He is trying to woo me. He should focus on himself and his party first: BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan pic.twitter.com/hBCNHjLpbd — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

BJP MP urges Rahul Gandhi to not 'lure anyone like this'

"We are 24-carat BJP workers. Such things will have no effect on us. It is the BJP that has worked for the development of our community. I want to urge Rahul Gandhi Ji not to try to lure anyone like this," said BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Kamlesh Paswan in wrong party' statement

During his speech in Parliament, the Wayanad MP recollected the death of his grandmother and father to which the BJP MP gave an empathetic response saying that he understands the pain of losing someone as his father was also killed.

Later, referring to BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan who spoke just before him, Gandhi said that he is in the wrong party. Responding to this, Paswan said “my party has given me a ticket three times, what more do I want?” and added, “my father, who was an MLA was also killed during a rally. So I know the pain.”

While addressing the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of carrying an all-out attack on India’s institutions and warned that he “will get a response”

“My great grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) was shot 32 times. My father (former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi) was blown into pieces. I know what it is. You are fiddling with something dangerous. If you don’t stop you will create a problem,” Gandhi had said.

Kamlesh Paswan’s father Om Prakash Paswan, the then MLA of Maniram was killed in 1996 while addressing a public meeting in Bansgaon, Uttar Pradesh.