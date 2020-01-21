Kangana Ranaut Says Those Who Support Violence Should Come Clean

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday spoke about how people were misusing their democratic rights and engaging in violence in the country. She also stated that the move of bringing in the CAA and the NRC was 'incredible' on the part of the government.

"India's identity is that we can express ourselves democratically. However engaging in violence, burning buses, breaking cameras, all this is not right. The people who have fueled this kind of violent protests in the country are answerable for their actions," she said.

Kangana Ranaut also said that Deepika did not cross any line when she went to support the JNU gathering.