Kangana Vs MVA: Maha HM Tells Her 'No Right To Live In Mumbai', Actor Fires 'Taliban' Jibe

Igniting the continued tussle between actress Kangana Ranaut and the Maharashtra government, Home Minister on Friday, said that Ranaut had 'no right to stay in Mumbai' after her comments on the Mumbai police. The actress had stirred controversy while comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, claiming that she did not trust the Mumbai police and will prefer protection from the Himachal government or the Centre in the wake of her allegations of drug use in Bollywood. These controversial comments are in the wake of the ongoing probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Maharashtra home minister: 'No right to stay in Mumbai'

"Maharashtra Police and Mumbai Police's comparison is usually done with Scotland yard. Mumbai police unit is a capable force and this was witnessed when then fought Coronavirus (COVID-19) in stopping its spread. 165 policemen have died due to COVID-19. If an actor makes such comments on the force, we condemn it. Those who do not feel safe living in Mumbai do not have the right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra," he said to reporters.

Kangana compares Mumbai to Taliban now

In retaliation, Ranaut tweeted that she was astonished by how Mumbai had 'promoted itself from PoK to Taliban' in one day. Sena MP Sanjay Raut, via the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He urged the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Also questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and now the 'open threats', Kangana has dared the administration to stop her return to the city on September 9.

Latest developments in Sushant probe

Currently, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case. ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. Two alleged 'drug peddlers' have been taken into custody while questioning of Rhea, Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty and several other associates, by the CBI, NCB and ED continues in Mumbai.

Sushant Rajput Probe

In the two months since Rajput died, the Mumbai police have questioned 56 people till date including - Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta, Rajeev Masand. The Bihar police have lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five others booking them for 'abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy' - this has now been transferred to the CBI after the Supreme Court allowed it to take over. ED has booked Rhea and her family for alleged money laundering to the tune of Rs 15 crores, based on Sushant's family's complaints. Five CBI teams are currently in the city probing into the case and have questioned several witnesses like Sushant's building guard, cook, flatmate Siddarth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty.

