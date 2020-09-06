Kangana Vs Sena: Himachal CM Assures Police Security To Ranaut While Travelling To Mumbai

Speaking on the ongoing war of words between actress Kangana Ranaut, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, on Sunday said that she will be provided with enhanced security as her family has requested for it. Asserting that it was his duty to protect 'Himachal's daughter', he said that the government will provide her with security when she travels to Mumbai on September 9. The 'Queen' actress is currently in a tussle with Shiv Sena over her remarks on Mumbai and the city police while commenting on the Sushant Rajput death probe.

Himachal CM: 'Will provide security to Kangana'

"Yesterday her sister had called and her father has written to police regarding increasing her security. I have spoken to the DGP inside the state and we are thinking about providing her security to her travel from Himachal to Mumbai on September 9. While I don't wish to comment on the investigation, it is our duty to provide her with security as she is a daughter of Himachal, a celebrity who has asked for help," he said to reporters.

A war-of-words broke out between Shiv Sena and Kangana Ranaut after the latter made controversial remarks about Mumbai by comparing it to 'PoK' and 'Taliban' while slamming Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his 'open threat'. Raut in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece had slammed Kangana for her ‘treachery’ after she criticized the police force, despite living in the city and working in the film industry in Mumbai. He told the National Award-winner, to not return to the city. Questioning the 'Aazadi' graffitis and the 'open threats', Kangana asked why was Mumbai feeling like 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.'

The tipping point for Sena was Kangana stated that she would not accept protection from Mumbai Police, however, will prefer security from the Centre or Himachal Pradesh police. Raut in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' asked her not to return to Mumbai, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Ranaut had 'no right to stay in Mumbai'. As the controversy spilled over, Raut on Saturday night used abusive and derogatory language against Kangana which the NCW has taken cognizance of and Ranaut herself has retaliated by saying that she enjoyed 'full freedom of expression' and was free to roam anywhere in the nation.

