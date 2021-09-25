Kanhaiya Kumar And Jignesh Mevani Likely To Join Congress On September 28: Sources

In a significant development, sources have revealed that CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani are likely to join the Congress party. As per news agency ANI, Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani will join the Congress on September 28. The induction of the two leaders comes as a crucial development for the states of Bihar and Gujarat, with the latter going to polls in 2022.

Reports of Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into the Congress had begun to surface last week after the former JNU leader met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. A member of the National Executive Council of the CPI, he lost to BJP candidate and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in the 2019 General Election by a margin of 4,22,217 votes. It is also interesting to note that in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly Elections, Kanhaiya had been kept away from the campaign scenario and was absent from the political scene for around two months. Ultimately, he was named as a star campaigner by the CPI which fought the Bihar polls in a Mahagathbandhan-led by RJD. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

As per a report, Kumar met Rahul Gandhi recently where his role in the party was discussed. The CPI leader had first garnered attention when he was arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for allegedly raising seditious slogans on the JNU campus. He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 2, 2016.

When it comes to Jignesh Mevani, the leader is currently an MLA of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). However, he has significant experience in campaigning for the Congress party in 2017. Jignesh Mevani came into the limelight in 2016 when he led a protest march called Dalit Asmita Yatra from Gujarat's Ahmedabad to Una, in the aftermath of the Una assault. Mevani, along with Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel had campaigned strongly against the BJP with Congress' backing. He had also campaigned heavily for Kanhaiya Kumar in particular.

