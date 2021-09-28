In a major development, former JNU students' union President & CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has joined the Congress party, while 'Independent' Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani in the same Congress induction event announced that he will be contesting the next Gujarat elections as a Congress member, but not joining the party at this point.

The induction of the two leaders comes as a key development for the states of Bihar and Gujarat, with the latter going to polls in 2022. Kanhaiya Kumar was formally inducted into the Congress party in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, following which he attended the press conference.

Welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar into the party, Congress leader KC Venugopal said, "Kanhaiya Kumar is a symbol of the fight for freedom of expression in this country. He fought against fundamentalism as a student leader. The joining of his kind of dynamic personality will fill the entire cadre of Congress with enthusiasm. Kanhaiya and Jignesh are fighting for the same cause which the Congress is fighting."

Kanhaiya Kumar calls Congress a sinking ship?

During the press briefing, however, Kanhaiya Kumar ended up referring to the Congress as a 'sinking ship', opining that if a "big ship like Congress will not be saved then small boats (other opposition parties) will also sink."

Kanhaiya Kumar also opened up on why he joined the Congress and said, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasizing on 'democratic'. Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress."

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani who was also present said, "I could not join the Congress formally due to technical reasons. I am an independent MLA, if I join a party, I may not continue as an MLA... I am part of the Congress ideologically, will fight the upcoming Gujarat polls from Congress symbol."

Kanhaiya Kumar was a member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) national executive, a top decision-making body of the party, while Mevani is an independent MLA from the Vadgam constituency in Gujarat and convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM).

Kanhaiya, a former JNU student union president, had contested against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections but lost despite a high profile campaign. Since then he has maintained a low profile. On the other hand, Mevani had won from the reserved Vadgam Assembly seat in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. Congress did not field its candidate against Mevani in the Vadgam constituency.

BJP accuses Congress of joining hands with 'Breaking India Forces'

Before Kanhaiya Kumar's formal induction, BJP slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for joining hands with 'Breaking India forces.' Taking to Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya slammed the intent of Congress seeking to induct them into the party on the anniversary of the surgical strike. In response to the Uri terror attack, the Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the LoC on September 28, 2016, leaving a significant number of terrorists dead.

Malviya's reference was to Kanhaiya Kumar's arrest by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for allegedly raising 'anti-India' slogans on the JNU campus. At that juncture, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had thrown his weight behind the then JNUSU president and attacked the Union government for purportedly crushing dissent. While he was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 2, 2016, a Delhi government-appointed magisterial probe did not find any evidence against him either.

(Image: INCC)