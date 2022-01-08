Stirring a controversy, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Friday, claimed that Union Minister Amit Shah can buy Congress MLAs and leaders, but not its voters. The ex-JNU student leader who is currently in Goa campaigning for the grand old party along with Congress MP P Chidambaram, slammed the ruling BJP after the Congress delegation was stopped from meeting the Governor. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022.

Kanhaiya: 'Amit Shah can buy Congress MLAs, not voter'

Laughing at Kanhaiya's bizarre remark, AAP tweeted, "Yup. We all agree with this one!". Congress took out a 'Dhikkar Yatra' in Panaji after its delegation was stopped by the Goa police from meeting the Governor and submitting its 21-point memorandum to him. Slamming the BJP for the war of words over PM Modi's security breach, he claimed, "We too have been stopped from meeting the Governor. Should I thank the CM for returning safe to Delhi?'.

Political jumping in Goa

Recently, ex-Goa CM Ravi Naik resigned as the party MLA from the state Assembly reducing the Congress' strength to three in Goa and then joined BJP. Prior to Naik, Congress had already lost ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro to TMC. Moreover, BJP is continuously wooing ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane who has already been fielded again by Congress. BJP-ruled Goa govt has accorded a "lifetime" Cabinet status to the 11-time MLA and Fadnavis has claimed that the veteran Congressman might join the ruling party soon. Moreover, NCP's lone MLA Churchill Alamao has jumped ship to TMC, while BJP MLA Alina Saldanha switched to AAP & MLA Carlos Almeida joined Congress. 5 TMC leaders - ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Ram Kishor Parwar, Komal Parwar, Sujay Mallik, Mandrekar - the first leaders to switch from Congress to TMC - have resigned.

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.