Kanhaiya Kumar's 'Hope Of India' Fan Page To Change Its Name After Congress Switch

With his move of joining Congress, former CPI leader and student activist Kanhaiya Kumar seems to have disappointed many of his followers. A Facebook fan page of Kanhaiya Kumar- run under the name 'Dr. Kanhaiya Kumar- The Hope of India" right after the news broke, issued a statement saying 'The page does not belong to Kanhaiya Kumar anymore...". Moreover, the administrator also changed the display picture and said that it would very soon also change the name of the page.

“This page didn’t (does not) belong to Mr. Kanhaiya Kumar anymore. We will keep the page for the revolutionary youth of India. The page name will be changed soon.” the statement on the page read.

Earlier in the day, CPI General Secretary D Raja had criticized Kanhaiya Kumar for his 'hypocrisy'. D Raja alleged that the leader had jumped ship owing to 'political ambitions.' He said, "Kanhaiya Kumar has expelled himself from my party. CPI has been fighting for a caste-less, class-less society. He must be having some personal ambitions & aspirations. It shows that he has no faith in communist and working-class ideology."

Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress

On Tuesday, Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress. During a press briefing held thereafter, Kanhaiya called Congress a sinking ship, and said," I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasizing 'democratic'. Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress."

Before formally joining the Congress, Kanhaiya gifted Rahul Gandhi a photo frame with Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, and Bhagat Singh's picture. "When we were filling the form of Congress party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi then Jignesh gifted him a copy of the constitution and I gifted him a picture of Bhagat Singh, Mahatama Gandhi, and BR Ambedkar. Because we think, today this country needs Bhagat Singh's bravery, Ambedkar's idea of equality, and Mahatma Gandhi's oneness," said Kanhaiya Kumar.

A member of the National Executive Council of the CPI, Kumar had lost to BJP candidate and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in the 2019 General Election by a margin of 4,22,217 votes.