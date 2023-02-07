Kanimozhi Cites ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Reference In Attack On Govt; Here’s Her Reason

Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in a fiery speech in the Parliament brought an 'Alice in Wonderland' reference on Tuesday, February 7. Discussing the President's address, the DMK leader attacked the BJP-led government for actively 'diminishing the space available for dissent debate and discussion'. Citing a sentence from President Droupadi Murmu's address, in which she talked about India no longer suffering from policy paralysis, the leader claimed that the country has moved towards 'dictatorial policy making'.

'Sometimes I am reminded of Alice in Wonderland'

Kanimozhi said, "Sometimes I am reminded of Alice in Wonderland. I don't know whether I am in the Parliament or in the court of the queen of hearts. She just needed no reason to pass a sentence, she could not listen to reason..."

Buttressing her statement with reasons, the MP said, "The government does not understand that the Parliament is here to legislate but it believes in bulldozing all the businesses, there are no pre-consultation policies, Parliamentary Committee recommendations are unheaded and every time, we have to repeat what we recommend and still the government does not listen to us because they are not used to."

"Most of the bills are not circulated to the members earlier. So there's no opportunity for the members to be able to research, read and understand. And the number of days the Parliament functions...it's shrinking and shrinking and shrinking... We might just have symbolic days when the Parliament may function and we will all be sent home. "