Kanimozhi, Tested Positive For COVID 3 Days Before Tamil Nadu Polls, Votes Wearing PPE Kit

As polling was conducted in a single phase in Tamil Nadu on April 6, DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi who had tested COVID-19 positive arrived at the polling centre at Chennai's Mylapore in a PPE kit to cast her vote. The Election Commission designated one hour for voting by COVID positive patients from 6 PM to 7 PM.

Kanimozhi tested positive for COVID-19 just three days before the elections in Tamil Nadu. Soon after testing positive on Saturday, she was admitted to a hospital, according to PTI quoting DMK sources. She had been actively campaigning for the Assembly elections but cancelled all her programmes after testing positive for the virus. Just a day before testing positive, she had toured southern regions, including Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

Apart from Kanimozhi, the CPI candidate from the Sivaganga constituency - Gunasekaran who had tested positive for COVID-19 also cast his vote wearing a PPE kit, earlier today.

Tamil Nadu elections

Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 6 in a single phased election, the results of which will be announced on May 2. The election saw a voter turnout of 70.68%. With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the 'big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the 2021 elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK.

Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.