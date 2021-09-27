'Kannadigas' Own Party': Kumaraswamy Says JD(S) Will Come To Power In 2023 Assembly Polls

Referring to JD(S), former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that "Kannadigas own party" will come to power and set a target of winning a minimum of 123 seats in the Karnataka assembly polls 2023. The Janata Dal (Secular) organised "Janata Parva 1.0", a four-day training workshop for party legislation in Bengaluru, aimed at bringing it to power in the next polls.

Kumaraswamy said that JD(S) will work continuously for the next 17 months. "We are confident about being successful in bringing a government that will be by Kannadigas for Karnataka in 2023, through the JD(S)."

In the 224 member Karnataka assembly, JD(S) will win at least 123 seats, Kumaraswamy stressed. He asserted that more than 123 seats can be won but "not a minus."

Mentioning regional parties' success in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, he said that "bringing a government of regional identity, by Kannadigas, of Kannadigas and for Kannadigas in Karnataka in 2023 is the target."

Kumaraswamy said that the party was in the backseat for the last two years due to the outbreak of the pandemic. He said that the candidates identified from the workshop will be trained on how to be closer to people. They will also be given coaching to build leadership qualities.

"Despite all this training, if the identified candidate is not performing duties as per the party's expectations, there are provisions to change them," he said.

Deve Gowda lashes out at Congress

Meanwhile, JDS supremo Deve Gowda in the inaugural event of the 4-day programme, said that several attempts have been made to divide JD(S). He lashed out at Congress, especially Siddaramaiah, for calling his party the "B-team" of BJP.

"Your party (Congress) has an understanding with Shiv Sena... what type of secularism is that? You said Deve Gowda is the B-team of BJP. You want to finish my party, tell the truth Siddaramaiah. Despite doing everything to project me as B-team, you (Congress) got only 78 seats in the 2018 assembly polls...how long will you say such things?," he asked.

Recap: Fall of Congress-JD(S) coalition

Kumaraswamy has served as Chief Minister of Karnataka for two terms- 2006 to 2007 and 2018 to 2019. He resigned from the top post on July 23, 2019, after the coalition government with Congress lost a trust motion in the 15th Assembly to BJP. His government lost the majority with 13 Congress MLAs and 3 JD(S) MLAs resigned from their post. BSP MLA Mahesh and two independent legislations also withdrew their support.