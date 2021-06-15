Kannur Strongman K Sudhakaran Appointed KPCC Chief, Vows To Revive Congress In Kerala

A month after Congress’s demoralising defeat in the Kerala Assembly elections, the party high command has decided to revamp the organisational structure, appointing Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran as the new state unit chief. According to reports, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi himself conveyed the leadership’s decision to Sudhakaran over the phone.

Sudhakaran’s appointment indicates that the Congress top brass sidelined the dominant factions in the state led by former CM Oommen Chandy and former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV shortly after his appointment as KPCC President, Sudhakaran exuded confidence in strengthening the party to regain its hold in Kerala politics. Lamenting the party’s loss in the last two assembly elections, the Kannur MP said he would ‘rectify the mistakes’ made by previous workers.

“We will definitely come back to power in the state. We are trying to overcome the crisis of present politics. We lost the last 2 elections and are a little behind at the organization level but we will reoccupy it. We will strengthen the party and the necessary decisions will be taken after a detailed discussion with the leadership and top leaders,” he said.

K Sudhakaran blames former state Unit Chief

Without naming any leader, Sudhakaran said the majority of the jumbo committee members were not working properly, due to which people started rejecting their party candidates.

“I am expecting wholehearted efforts and hard work from each and every office-bearer in the state. Many of them are not like that. We had a jumbo committee, the majority of whom were not working properly. We are not yielding a good result that is why the public is rejecting our party candidates,” the Congress leader said.

“Once we were known as a powerful and helpful organisation across the villages of Kerala, but now we are not up to the mark to extend help to ordinary people. So we are trying to rectify the mistakes and to create a close relationship with the public through any approach,” he added.

Sudhakaran revealed that Congress is focusing on adopting a semi-cadre system. “We are not fully confident about making it a cadre. For the time being, a semi-cadre system would be enough,” he said.

Sudhakaran said he was happy that the Congress High Command gave him the chance to revive the party. “I am happy that among so many senior leaders, they selected me based on the feeling of party workers. I think the High Command has accepted the public pulse in taking this decision,” he said.

A former minister, Sudhakaran is a four-term MLA and second time MP. He was also chief of the party’s Kannur district unit and is now MP from the same Lok Sabha constituency.