Kanpur: BJP Youth Wing Leader Harshit Srivastava Arrested Over Inflammatory Post

Kanpur police on Tuesday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader, Harshit Srivastava Lala for his derogatory remark on Prophet Muhammad amid the recent clashes in the district that broke out on June 03.

A case has been registered against the Kanpur BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava over the controversial tweet that he made on the prophet Muhammad which was later deleted. The Kanpur police immediately arrested him after registering the case against the Yuva Morcha leader for trying to disturb the atmosphere of peace in the city. "Harshit Srivastava was arrested while taking immediate action after registering a case for his controversial tweet. Those who disturb the peace of the city, irrespective of religion, will not be spared," a police official said according to ANI.

#BREAKING | Kanpur Police arrest BJP youth wing leader Harshit Srivastava over his controversial tweet in view of clashes in the district that broke out recently, case registered



Notably, a violent scuffle broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on June 03. This happened after an angry group of people asked shopkeepers to shut down their shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

Kanpur violence

On June 3, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes after the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in the Kanpur's Becongunj area, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. While posters of rioters have been put up by the Uttar Pradesh Police across the city, police have also registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which at least 50 persons have been arrested.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is looking for the funding sources used in the clashes. Moreover, police are also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for - Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator. She came under the radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of many WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.