Kanpur Clash: Eyewitness Reveals Shocking Details, Says 'Rioters Were Armed With Pistols'

Days after violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, an eyewitness narrated the sequence of events on Sunday. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the eyewitness highlighted how a market shutdown was announced in the region. After the Friday prayers, a man, purportedly a shopkeeper belonging to a particular community came and asked the other shopkeepers to shut their shops.

"When we refused to do so, he first abused us and threatened to beat us...Moments thereafter, standing here and signalled in the other direction. Within minutes, over 1000 people rushed to this side and attacked...They were armed with stones and pistols," the eyewitness claimed about the incident that took place on June 3. In the incident, two persons and one policeman were injured.

Over 18 people arrested in Kanpur violence

Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said that while a total of 800 were booked, 18 persons were arrested on Friday and another six on Saturday. The Kanpur crime branch confirmed the arrest of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, National President of local NGO Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association; Javed Ahmed, state president of the NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member. Another person named Mohammad Sufiyan was taken into custody as well.

The key conspirator, Hayat Zafar Hashmi is allegedly the former Secretary of Youth Congress. He is quite active on social media and has also shared photos with youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Hashmi is said to have used his Facebook account to provoke nuisance several times.

After Hashmi, along with the other three, was remanded to 14-day police custody, Republic confronted him outside an Uttar Pradesh Court over his alleged political links. However, Hayat Zafar Hashmi kept mum on Republic's questions.