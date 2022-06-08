Kanpur Clashes Key Conspirator's Picture With Samajwadi Party MLAs Surfaces

In a massive development, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs' picture has emerged with the main accused of the violence that hit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 3. Republic Media Network on Wednesday accessed an exclusive photo of the Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who is the key conspirator of the Kanpur clash with the SP MLAs Irfan Solanki and Amitabh Bajpai.

#BREAKING | Samajwadi Party MLAs Irfan Solanki and Amitabh Bajpai's photo with Kanpur violence main conspirator Hayat Hashmi emergeshttps://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/CifmTuhwlK — Republic (@republic) June 8, 2022

Earlier, another accused Nizam Qureshi who is also named in the FIR of the June 3 incident, was identified as a member of the Samajwadi Party. However, soon after Qureshi's arrest, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party in a bid to shrug off all responsibilities claimed that the accused was ousted 20 days back, on May 20. Addressing a press briefing, the District President of the party, Imran clarified, saying, "He (Qureshi) was ousted because he was not active in the day to day affairs of the party."

A total of 54 accused have been arrested so far. Notably, the Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) team have also reached the violence-affected area to carry out an investigation and collect evidence.

Kanpur violence

On June 3, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes after the alleged controversial remarks made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. In the violence that broke out in the Kanpur's Becongunj area, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones. Four accused, including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi, were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. While posters of rioters have been put up by the Uttar Pradesh Police across the city, police have also registered three FIRs against more than 1,000 unknown persons, out of which at least 54 persons have been arrested till Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case is looking for the funding sources used in the clashes. Moreover, police are also investigating a wider conspiracy in the case as they continue to hunt for - Zara Hayat, the wife of the main conspirator. She came under the radar of the police after they found on June 6 that she was the admin of many WhatsApp groups, which raised suspicion of her role in the riots.

It is pertinent to mention that the BJP suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

(Image: RepublicWolrd/PTI)