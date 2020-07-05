Kanpur Encounter Case: SP Link With Gangster Vikas Dubey Unveiled Through Election Poster

In the latest development in the tracking down of gangster Vikas Dubey, sources have now unveiled connections of the wanted gangster with the Samajwadi Party. A poster which has gone viral over social media promotes Vikas Dubey along with his wife as potential candidates for the Panchayat elections along with images of former UP CM and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and SP Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav. The accused in the Kanpur encounter case's mother Sarla Devi has also confirmed that Dubey is currently with the Samajwadi Party. The SP, however, has denied all ties with the wanted gangster.

Latest developments

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt to nab Vikas Dubey has been launched at the Indo-Nepal border. As per sources, however, Vikas Dubey's last location in the state has been tracked to Auraiyya though it is considered possible that he may have fled to Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, Kanpur Police arrested an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey - the first arrest in the case where eight policemen were gunned down and seven others were injured during a raid at the gangster's residence in Bikaru village in Kanpur. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh police has increased the bounty on history-sheeter Vikas Dubey from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Read: Congress Asks On Evidence Being Destroyed With Vikas Dubey's House; Wants Gangster Tried

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

Read: Kanpur Encounter: 21 Associates Of Gangster Vikas Dubey Identified; Search For 19 On

Read: Kanpur Encounter: UP CM To Set Deadline To Nab Gangster At Emergency Meet With UP Police