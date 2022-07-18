Kanpur SP MLA Irfan Solanki's Car Vandalised Near Lulu Mall In UP; Probe Launched

Another controversy has been attached to Lucknow's Lulu Mall when a Samajwadi Party's (SP's) MLA car was vandalised on Sunday evening. SP MLA Irfan Solanki had come to visit Lulu Mall on Sunday evening and parked his car outside the mall in the parking lot. When he returned to his car, he found it vandalised.

According to the preliminary information, some miscreants were trying to open the trunk of the car belonging to Irfan Solanki, however, when they were not able to, they broke the car's rear windshield. Notably, a broken beer bottle was also found lying near the spot. The SP MLA from Kanpur's Sisamau immediately informed the local police about the indent, to which police officials rushed to the spot. The police have registered a complaint and started an investigation in the matter as they scrutinise the CCTV footage of the area.

Notably, the Samajwadi party MLA from Kanpur arrived in Uttar Pradesh's capital on Sunday to vote in the Presidential election scheduled to take place on Monday.

Lulu Mall Namaz row

Controversy erupted when a recently viral video showed people doing Namaz in the Lulu Mall in Lucknow. Reacting to this, the mall management took cognisance of the incident and an FIR was registered at the Sushant Golf City police station on Thursday night.

It is pertinent to mention that the members of a right-wing Hindu group filed a police complaint and also sought permission from the local authorities to recite the Sundarkand near the mall on Friday as a counter to Namaz. Subsequently, UP police detained three people from Lulu Mall on Friday for allegedly attempting to recite Ramayana's Sundarkand inside the mall premises.

Earlier, some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) reached outside the gates of the mall and staged a protest. "People from a particular community are being allowed to offer namaz inside the mall. The mall authorities should also allow Hindus and people from other communities to offer prayers," ABHM spokesperson Sishir Chaturvedi said.

Notably, the case has been registered under Sections 153A (promoting enmity), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code. It is significant to point out that the mall was recently inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and has been opened by Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group.