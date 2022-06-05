Kanpur Violence: After Congress, SP Links Emerge In June 3 Stone-pelting Incident

In the violence that hit Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, political links emerged on Sunday. Republic learnt that one Nizam Qureshi, named in the First Information Report (FIR) of the June 3 incident, was a member of the Samajwadi Party.

However, soon after Qureshi's arrest, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party in a bid to shrug off all responsibilities claimed that the accused was ousted 20 days back, on May 20. Addressing a press briefing, the District President of the party, Imran, issued clarified, saying, "He (Qureshi) was ousted because he was not active in the day to day affairs of the party."

Political links emerge in Kanpur violence

It is pertinent to mention here that the Hayat Zafar Hashmi, identified as the main conspirator behind the clashes in Kanpur, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress. He is quite active on social media and has also shared photos with youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Hashmi is said to have used his Facebook account to provoke nuisance several times.

In the incident in question, Hashmi, who is also the president of a local Islamic organization called Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Fans Association, had allegedly called for a shutdown of the market in protest against BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting. The rift escalated following which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted which injured two people and a police officer as well. The incident took place on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state.

Key accused in Kanpur violence remains mum on Republic's questions

Speaking to media persons, Kanpur police commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said that a total of 18 persons were arrested Friday and another six on Saturday. The Kanpur crime branch confirmed the arrest of Hayat Zafar Hashmi, National President of local NGO Maulana Mohammed Ali (MMA) Jauhar Fans Association; Javed Ahmed, state president of the NGO; and Mohammad Rahil, a member. Another person named Mohammad Sufiyan was taken into custody as well. All four were presented before a court in Uttar Pradesh that sent them to 14-day custody.