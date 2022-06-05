Kanpur Violence: BJP Demands Probe Into PFI Role; Cong Decries UP Govt's Bulldozer Order

After the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday alleged that the Kanpur violence was preplanned and they would either size or demolish the properties of the rioters involved in the clash under the Gangster Act, Congress attacked the Uttar Pradesh government and said that the power to punish culprits rest with the judiciary.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil questioned the UP government's decision to either seize or demolish the properties of rioters involved in the Kanpur violence and said, "Government, investigation and Judiciary, these are three different aspects... Criminals don’t have religion or caste. Criminals are criminals and strict punishment should be given to them. But to give punishment, if governments start breaking constitutional provisions then what about the law & order and democracy. Dictators were there in past. Whatever they wanted they did. But this happens only in a dictatorship, not in a democracy. In a democracy, the work of the judiciary should be left to the judiciary."

BJP demands probe into PFI role in Kanpur violence

In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now demanding a probe into PFI's role in the violence. BJP's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that whenever communal tension erupts, the PFI name also emerges.

Speaking to ANI over Kanpur violence, Nalin Kohli said, "Whenever there is a communal tension, their (PFI) link erupts and this is a serious issue. Demand is being raised in the country to take strict action against PFI. Their name comes in such incidents. There is no smoke without fire. This is a matter of concern and everyone needs to think about this."

'Pre-planned conspiracy': UP police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday alleged that the Kanpur violence was preplanned and warned that if anyone tries to create chaos, they would not be spared. Kanpur Commissioner of Police Vijay Singh Meena said that 24 arrests have been made in the case.

"Some people tried to jeopardise the communal situation in Kanpur yesterday. Police took the action and the situation was brought under control. 18 were arrested yesterday while 6 were arrested today. 3 FIRs were filed. 36 identified so far," Meena said. He said that four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and NSA and their properties will be seized," the CP said. "No one will be spared. We are also looking into their criminal background. This conspiracy was hatched, it cannot be denied," he said.

Notably, a violent scuffle broke out between two groups belonging to different communities allegedly over a market shutdown in Kanpur on Friday. This happened after an angry group of people asked shopkeepers to shut down their shops over an alleged insult to Prophet Mohammed on a television show.

The rift escalated into a clash following which bombs were hurled and stones were pelted which injured two people and a police officer as well. Following this, within a few hours, the situation was brought under control, and security in the area was also beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads.