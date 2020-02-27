The Debate
BJP’s Kapil Mishra Has Temerity To Hold Delhi 'Peace Rally'; Loud Silence When Confronted

Politics

On Thursday, Republic confronted BJP's Kapil Mishra at his 'peace rally' over his provocative remarks during a pro-CAA event in Maujpur before Delhi violence

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:

On Thursday, Republic TV confronted BJP's Kapil Mishra who had the temerity to hold a 'peace rally' after his provocative comments during a pro-CAA event in Maujpur prior to the outbreak of the Delhi violence that has claimed 38 lives. Despite repeated attempts to question him, Kapil Mishra, clearly choosing to double down and brazen it out, made a big show of holding a silence over his comments. Kapil Mishra's 'peace rally' was held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday. 

Read: Siddaramaiah blames Kapil Mishra fo Delhi violence, seeks his arrest for sedition

When confronted for the first time, Kapil Mishra stated that he 'promises' to answer all questions after five minutes and that respect is needed to be given at the event where tribute was being paid to the martyrs of the Delhi violence. 

"We are in a tribute program, in only five minutes I will answer all questions. Please have some respect for the protocol of such a program," said Kapil Mishra. 

Read: BJP's Kapil Mishra brazens it out on Delhi violence charge, indulges in whataboutery

Soon after, AAP-turned-BJP neta gave a byte to the media and said that there was nothing 'inciteful' about his statement and that he did not want to comment on a matter that was 'sub-judice'.

When Republic persisted with confronting him for the third time, the leader evaded and walked directly towards the stand where tributes were being paid to martyred Constable Ratan Lal and IB Officer Ankit Sharma. After paying his tributes, Kapil Mishra walked back to his car without uttering a single word or taking a single question from the media.  

On Sunday, post the stone-pelting incident in Maujpur, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, Mishra had given a speech where he stated that he gives the police 'three days' to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'. Since then, Delhi has seen the kind of violence not witnessed in the capital for decades, with Mishra's provocation even being discussed in the Delhi High Court's hearing in the matter. 

Read: BJP's Kapil Mishra 'getting death threats' amid allegations of instigating Delhi violence

Read: BRAZEN: Kapil Mishra surfaces with a 'peace march'; claims comments weren't inflammatory


