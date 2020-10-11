Kapil Mishra To Hand Over ₹25 Lakh Raised Through Crowdfunding To Priest's Kin In Karauli

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday met the family of the deceased priest of Karauli who was burnt to death by a few people over a land dispute. The BJP leader assured the slain priest's wife that more than 25 lakh of funds which have been collected after he initiated a campaign on Twitter, will be transferred to the bank account of the priest's wife. However, the bank account is said to be dormant hence Mishra made attempts to activate the dormant account so that money can be transferred at the earliest.

Mishra had started a campaign on Twitter to collect funds for the assistance of the family after the priest's death. Although the state government had announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh, the said amount has not been received by the family yet nor any government official visited the family in this regard.

हम दिल्ली से निकल चुके हैं पुजारी जी के परिवार से मिलने के लिए



पूरी दुनिया से पुजारी जी के परिवार के लिए 25 लाख रुपये इकट्ठे हुए है



गांधी जी द्वारा बताए सबसे आखिरी, कमजोर, असहाय, निर्बल व्यक्ति का प्रतीक है पुजारी जी और उनका परिवार pic.twitter.com/qqRozRF7YX — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) October 11, 2020

No visit by Congress leaders to Karauli priest's family

Moreover, the people gathered at the village to condole the death of the priest expressed outrage that none of the state government official nor any political leader from the state government came to visit the family. This comes as a stark contrast to Congress leaders' visit to Hathras victim's family. The villagers have slammed the state government for its laxity to probe the horrifying incident.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Hathras to meet the victim's family after the news was circulated alleging gangrape of a Dalit girl by four upper-caste men, however, the Congress had been silent on another rape incident that took place in Balrampur, as well as on the incident of the priest set ablaze.

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire by a few people at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan due to land dispute. He succumbed to injuries on Thursday. As per Karauli SP Mridul Kachhwa, the priest gave a statement to the police in the hospital that some influential people, including Kailash Meena and his sons, tried to encroach temple land.

Karauli SP Mridul Kachawa reportedly stated that the priest in his dying declaration informed the police that some influential people including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land. The priest in his dying declaration reportedly stated that the accused threw petrol on him and set him on fire.

Kailash Meena has been arrested while the police have constituted 6 teams to investigate the matter. Amid the massive outrage against the Ashok Gehlot government, the priest's nephew has claimed that the administration pressurised the family members to cremate the body on Friday night.

