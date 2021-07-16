Kapil Sibal Backs Scrapping Of Sedition Law; Claims Rule Being Used Against Students, Oppn

Raising his voice in support of scrapping sedition law, Congress leader and senior SC advocate Kapil Sibal on Friday said that the British had introduced this law to suppress India's independence movement. Remarking that this law belongs to the Colonial era, the senior Congres leader said that the sedition law was earlier misused on Mahatma Gandhi and many other Indian leaders fighting for independence.

Kapil Sibal on sedition law

Kapil Sibal said, "There are many existing laws in the country, under which strict and strong action can be taken against those, who attempts to bring hatred or contempt to India. despite these laws, sedition law is being used against students, academists, journalists and Opposition leaders."

Asserting that the sedition law is being misused across the country, the Congress leader said that the country, which is currently independent is stopping people from speaking on the basis of this law. He said that this law is being used to silence the people. Sedition law is unlawful and no proper guidelines have been laid for this law, he added.

Informing that no court grants bail under the sedition law, Kapil Sibal said that this law is very similar to UAPAC (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). By the time a person, who was convicted under the sedition law, is released, most of his/her life has passed. While hitting out at the central government, the senior Congress leader said that the government which misuses this law will never come forward to abolish it.

What is Sedition Law?

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with the offences of Sedition. The law states: "Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the Government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, to which a fine may be added; or, with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine."

The SC-bench comprising of Chief Justice N V Ramana, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy were hearing a plea filed by Major-General SG Vombatkere (Retd) challenging the Constitutional validity of the sedition law on the ground that it causes a "chilling effect" on speech and is an unreasonable restriction on free expression, a fundamental right.

The plea stated that Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with the offence of sedition, is wholly unconstitutional and should be "unequivocally and unambiguously struck down". Two other journalists - Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Manipur and Chhattisgarh respectively also challenged the law's constitutionality after they being charged with it.

(Image: Republicworld.com)