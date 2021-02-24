Congress Dissenters Hold Meeting After Rahul Gandhi's 'North Vs South' Remark

The row over Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's alleged anti-North Indian remarks escalated on Wednesday after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal openly countered him. Maintaining that people living in all parts of the country make a rational choice while casting their vote, he urged that all voters should be respected. This snub assumes significance as Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma had earlier asked Gandhi to clarify his comments to avoid any misunderstanding. Both Sharma and Sibal are a part of 23 dissenting leaders in Congress who expressed dissatisfaction with the party's functioning and demanded election to the CWC.

Meanwhile, Republic TV accessed visuals that showed Sharma and ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda leaving from ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence in the national capital. As per sources, the dissenting leaders are not happy with Gandhi's remarks. Sources added that Sharma discussed the impact of the Wayanad MP's remarks on the party cadre and damage to Congress' image during his meeting with Azad.

Congress MP Kapil Sibal remarked, "As far as the voters of India are concerned, whether they are in the north, south, West Bengal or Maharashtra, voters are voters. A voter at every place is wise. He knows whom to vote for and why. He knows which party or candidate to vote for. A voter irrespective of whether is from the south or north knows everything. I personally do not want to respond to this. But we should accord complete respect to a voter, irrespective of where he belongs to."

Rahul Gandhi stirs row

During his public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram marking the culmination of Congress' Aishwarya Yatra on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi stirred a controversy by comparing his experience as an MP from Wayanad to that of Amethi. He remarked, "For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had got used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing because suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in the issues."

Perceived as a dig at the people of Amethi who rejected him in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in favour of BJP's Smriti Irani, the Wayanad MP added, "I was talking to some students in the US and I said that I really enjoy going to Kerala. It's not just affection but the way you do your politics. If I might say so, the intelligence with which you do your politics."

Subsequently, Gandhi came in for severe criticism from top BJP leaders and Union Ministers. Speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani condemned the ex-Congress president's "spiteful" and "hateful" politics creating a divide between north and south India. Claiming that Gandhi decided to contest from Wayanad as an "afterthought", she asserted, "His politics is that he despises the people of North India. His politics is that he despises Gujarat and that he will question the Indian Army and ask for proof? The Congress party stands for hate and vengeance against the people of the country".

