Kapil Sibal Defends Old Boss Rahul Gandhi Over UK Remarks; 'Modi Ji Did It'

Kapil Sibal, senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP who quit Congress in 2022 after an association of 30 years two months after he called for the Gandhis to give up Congress leadership, has now come to the defence of Rahul Gandhi after the 52-year-old leader was criticised in Parliament for the comments he made in the United Kingdom during a recent week-long trip. Sibal's defence comes after a logjam in both Houses of Parliament over the Wayanad MP's remarks.

"House Logjam. Why? Government is not synonymous with India. India is not synonymous with the Government," Kapil Sibal wrote on Twitter adding that criticising the government domestically or abroad is the right of a citizen.

Sibal asserted that criticising the government does not amount to criticising India or "being unpatriotic". The Rajya Sabha MP then accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of criticising the then government led by Congress, saying "Modiji did it often in the past."

'Rahul Gandhi must apologise for defaming Parliament': Union Min Piyush Goyal

On Tuesday, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his UK remarks and accused the Congress leader of defaming Parliament and spreading misconceptions, and demanded he apologise.

Notably, during a recent visit to the UK, the Wayanad MP had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under "brutal attack" and there was a full-scale assault on the country's institutions.

Slamming Rahul, Goyal said, "I believe this is a very serious issue over which the entire country and members are angry. The defamation of Parliament, the way in which the country's pride has been hurt...The leader who attempted to ruin the country's image, those who attacked the country abroad and spread misconceptions about the country's Parliament...He must apologise over this in the Parliament."

"... a senior leader goes (abroad) and India's Parliament and all its institutions, whether it is the Election Commission, our judiciary, about everyone, gives such statements, such presentations. I believe this is a very unfortunate situation for India and he must apologise inside the House, apologise to the nation, apologise to the Chair," he added.