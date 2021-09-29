'Kapil Sibal Get Well Soon,' Protests Youth Congress; Accuses Him Of Leaking Info To BJP

Amid an all-encompassing political crisis in the Congress camp, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) of the party protested against senior leader Kapil Sibal who launched a scathing attack on the Gandhi-Vadra-led party earlier on Wednesday. With several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab & Chhattisgarh governments in turmoil, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time President. It is pertinent to mention that Sonia Gandhi is the Interim-President of the Congress party, but Sibal openly questioned her.

Following Sibal's remarks on the Congress President, Youth Congress workers protested against the senior leader outside his residence in New Delhi. The Youth Congress protestors chanted 'Kapil Sibal Hosh Mein Aao' (Kapil Sibal come to consciousness), and also held placards saying 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' with red roses.

While talking to the media, one of the Youth Congress workers said, "Kapil Sibal should keep a check on his statements. The party which made him 'Kapil Sibal' today. He is digging the grave of the Congress party. At least he should do some work for the party." Another protestor Bilal Ahmed alleged, "Kapil Sibal leaks Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's messages to Amit Shah."

Kapil Sibal slams 'no President' Sonia Gandhi after Congress falls apart

Addressing the media, Kapil Sibal said a senior member of the 'Group of 23' has written to Congress President Sonia Gandhi for convening the CWC meeting immediately to discuss the party affairs and the exodus. Sibal said the grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth its views and will continue to repeat its demands.

He said the Congress needs to be strengthened as a strong opposition to take on the government and once again reiterated the demands of the group for holding elections to the Congress president, the CWC and the central election committee.

"In our party at the moment there is no president. So we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know. I believe one of my senior colleagues has written to the Congress president to immediately convene a CWC. So that at least some things that we can't speak publicly, we can have a dialogue in the CWC as to why we are in this state," he said.

Sibal said, "We are not 'Jee Huzur 23'. We will continue to put forth our views and will continue to repeat our demands."

In an apparent attack on the party leadership, he said there is no monopoly in the power structure of any country or political party.

"In a vast country like this there must be room for all schools of thought, and the least therefore that we owe to ourselves as to others is to try to understand the opponents' viewpoint. And if we cannot accept it, respect it as fully as we expect him to respect ours. It is one of the indispensable tests of healthy public life.

"So, listen to our point of view. If you don't accept it, fine, but at least listen. We respect your point of view, but have the space to respect ours. Allow us that dialogue. There are no monopolies. No monopolies should be created in the power structures of any country or a party," Sibal said.

Multiple crises hit Congress

Congress-ruled states like Punjab & Chhattisgarh are going through political turmoil. Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Earlier, Captain Amarinder had resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab after the infighting between him and Navjot Singh escalated and the Congress high command clearly picked the latter. Following Amarinder Singh's resignation, Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed as the new Punjab CM. Not only this, but the political scenario is also looking shaky in Chhattisgarh over the chief ministerial tenure row between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo.

