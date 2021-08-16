Congress senior leader Kapil Sibal on Monday wrote an emotional tweet blaming party leaders for moving on with 'Eyes Wide Shut' while young leaders quit party. The statement from the leader came after Sushmita Dev, a close ally of Rahul Gandhi tendered her resignation. In a tweet, Kapil Sibal wrote that senior party leaders are putting all their efforts to strengthen the party.

Terming the senior leaders as ‘oldies,’ Sibal alleged that they are blamed for their efforts to strengthen Congress.

Sushmita Dev



Resigns from primary membership of our Party



While young leaders leave we ‘oldies’ are blamed for our efforts to strengthen it



The Party moves on with :



— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 16, 2021

Manish Tewari demands answers from Sushmita Dev

"Your erstwhile colleagues & friends especially the person who was National President of @nsui when you contested your first @DUSUofficial elections back in 1991 deserve a better explanation than this laconic letter?"

With several questions including 'is this true?' Congress leader Manish Tewari asked Sushmita Dev to answer why has she resigned from the party. Even after an official statement from the former senior leader, Tiwari raised the question of if it is true.

If this is true it is most unfortunate



Why @sushmitadevinc ?

pic.twitter.com/0thBTVFCmY — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) August 16, 2021

Sushmita Dev quits Congress

Suddenly, on Monday morning, Dev's Twitter account reflected 'former Member, Indian National Congress,' which fumed speculations of her end in the party. Later she issued an official statement and thanked all the leaders for the opportunity, seeking their blessings as she begins a 'new chapter in public service'. Reportedly, the big jolt to Assam Congress came as Dev felt unhappy with the party's performance in Assam polls. Even after forming a broad-based alliance with AIUDF, BPF, CPI, CPI(M), Bodoland Democratic Front (BDF) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to stop the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for 126-member Assam house, Congress failed to achieve victory during Assam Assembly Elections.

Earlier speculations on Sushmita Dev's exit

In March, ahead of the polls, speculations had arisen that Dev had allegedly sent her resignation to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Refuting Sushmita Dev's exit, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said, "She is very much with us. She is a very indispensable part of Congress. She is a very respected leader of our party." Moreover, the party's media department too added that Dev had not resigned from the party. Dev was allegedly unhappy with the seat-sharing formula with AIUDF, as per sources.