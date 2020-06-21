Kapil Sibal Poses 5 Questions To PM Modi On His LAC Comment Inspite Of PMO Clarification

Lashing out at the Centre and PM Modi, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday, posed five questions to the Prime Minister regarding his comments and handling of the LAC faceoff. He posed questions on the government's 'denial to Chinese incursions' and 'affront to jawans' due to PM's comments. The PMO has issued a clarification on the Prime Minister's comments acknowledging China's attempts to erect structures off the LAC, which were foiled by the Indian Army, assuring 'no unilateral change of the LAC'.

5- Why is PM denying RM's & EAM's Statement that Chinese sought to “erect structures in Galwan Valley on our side”? Why is PM refuting RM's statement on “Chinese presence in large numbers” & EAM’s statement that we seek to restore “status quo ante”?: Shri @KapilSibal — Congress (@INCIndia) June 21, 2020

Earlier on Friday, PM Narendra Modi said that none of India's border posts have been captured, nor had China breached the Indian borders, at the all-party meeting chaired by him to brief political parties on the LAC situation. He added that the 20 martyrs died fighting and saving the motherland from the enemy. He also said that the Army has always done whatever is necessary to protect India's sovereignty - be it deployment action or counteraction.

Government of India statement on yesterday’s All-Party meeting. pic.twitter.com/VeRHRptPdR — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2020

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

