In a massive political development, veteran leader Kapil Sibal dumped the Vadra Congress party and filed his Rajya Sabha nomination on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday morning. Issuing his first response on the big switch, the legal eagle said that it was necessary to be an 'independent voice', and raise prevalent issues against the Modi administration outside the 'constraints' of being a member of a political party.

"I am no more a senior Congress leader. I had tendered my resignation from Congress on May 16", he confirmed. "I am constrained by the fact that we are members of political parties, we have certain duties. But I think it is important to be an independent voice. When the voice of an independent will rise, people will believe that it is not the voice of any party," he said.

Sipal further highlighted that he will continue to remain in the Opposition, build an alliance, and oppose the Modi government ahead of the big 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

"I thank Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan. Akhilesh understands why I wanted to be an independent voice. We want to make an alliance to defeat Modi in 2024 elections," said the senior leader.

Sibal desired 'Sab ki Congress' vs 'Ghar ki Congress'

Just months ago, Kapil Sibal had drawn massive flak after he launched a tirade against the Congress for its lack of direction and leadership, which he said was in 'cuckoo land'. A former member of the G-23 group, the conglomerate of leaders miffed with the Congress' current dispensation, Sibal had opined that the Gandhis should step aside from their leadership roles. He also made his preference clear for a 'Ghar ki Congress' over 'Sab ki Congress' and questioned the rationale behind formally elevating Rahul Gandhi as the Congress chief, citing that he is the de-facto president already.

While there was much clamour surrounding the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in March, once again faith was reposed in the leadership of interim president Sonia Gandhi, despite the G23's opposition, and the very short-lived bid for Mukul Wasnik to lead the top post. The G23 had released a straightforward statement expressing their criticism, while refraining from explicitly criticising Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"We believe that the only forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels. In order to oppose BJP, it is necessary to strengthen the Congress party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave way for a credible alternative for 2024. The next steps in this regard will be announced soon," it said.

Damage control was attempted by the grand-old-party which adopted the 'Udaipur Declaration', a multi-proposal plan to resurrect the party after a meeting of 400 party leaders, including members of the CWC, MPs, state in-charges, general secretaries, and state presidents Yet, it was too-little-too-late since Sibal resigned on the final day of the party's 3-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur on May 16.