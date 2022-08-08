Kapil Sibal Runs Down Judiciary Saying 'no Hope From Supreme Court'; AIBA Hits Back

In a shocking statement, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at the judiciary remarking that he had 'no hope left in the institution of the Supreme Court'. The senior lawyer's remarks came when he was speaking at the People's Tribunal which was organized on August 6 in New Delhi on "Judicial Rollback of Civil Liberties" by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR), People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the National Alliance of People's movements (NAPM).

While weighing in on the top court's recent judgement upholding the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) power to arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sibal asked, "They say you won't get bail until you can prove your innocence. And this law, the Supreme Court has said is correct. If the Supreme Court says this law is correct, then how much faith can you have in the institution? What confidence will you have in a system when laws of this nature are upheld by the Supreme Court?" He also went on to claim that the ED had 'crossed the lines of individual liberty.'

Casting aspersions over some other recent judgements passed by the apex court, he remarked that 'if you think you will get relief from Supreme Court, you are hugely mistaken.' "And I am saying this after completing 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court," Sibal said, adding that even if a landmark judgement is passed by the apex court, it hardly ever changes the ground reality.

"This year I will complete 50 years of practising in the Supreme Court and after 50 years I feel I have no hopes from the institution. You talk about progressive judgements delivered by the Supreme Court but there is huge difference of what happens at the ground level. Supreme Court gave judgement on privacy and ED officers come to your home... Where is your privacy?" asked Sibal.

Sibal questions independence of judiciary

The senior advocate also went on to question the independence of the judiciary. He stated that independence is only possible when 'we stand up for our own rights and demand that independence.'

"Jis court mein judge bithaye jaate hain (where judges are instituted) through a process of compromise, a court where there is no system to determine which case will be presided over by which bench, where the Chief Justice of India decides which matter will be dealt with by which bench and when, that court can never be independent."

Last week, Kapil Sibal had taken to Twitter to criticise the PMLA judgement of the top court and state that ED's powers and reach of investigation had been endorsed by a 'clearly flawed' SC judgement, and could now be used to 'topple elected governments and destroy our federal structure'.

Apart from the PMLA judgement, Sibal's remarks at the event were also directed at the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the plea filed by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit given by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several others in 2002 Gujarat riots as well as its order dismissing the plea filed in 2009 seeking an independent investigation into alleged incidents of extra-judicial killings of 17 tribals by security forces during anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

Notably, Sibal had appeared both for Zakia Jafri and for petitioners challenging provisions of the PMLA Act.

All India Bar Association (AIBA) commends remarks

Coming down heavily on Sibal, the All India Bar Association (AIBA) has termed the remarks "contemptuous". Issuing a statement, the AIBA said, "A robust system is insulated from sentiments and is influenced only by the law. Kapil Sibal is a seasoned senior advocate. It does not behove him to decry judges and judgments just because the courts did not agree with his or his colleagues' submissions. It has become a trend that when a case is decided against someone, that person starts denouncing judges on social media alleging that the judge is biased or the judicial system has failed."

It added, "This is wholly contemptuous and coming from someone of the standing of Kapil Sibal who was also President of Supreme Court Bar Association, it is unfortunate too. If cases have not been decided to the liking of Kapil Sibal, it does not mean that the judicial system has failed."

What is the SC's judgement on PMLA

The Supreme Court upheld the validity of various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on July 27. A three-judge bench led by Justices AM Khanwilkar was hearing the pleas filed by 242 persons including Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

The SC held that the argument about the proportionality of punishment under this Act with respect to scheduled offences is "wholly unfounded and rejected". In its verdict, it also made a clear distinction between an Enforcement Case Information Report and an FIR.

The Supreme Court upholding the ED's right to arrest persons under the PMLA assumed significance at a juncture with many prominent politicians, including Congress President Sonia Gandhi under the scanner of the central agency.

(With agency inputs)