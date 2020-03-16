Kapil Sibal Slams BJP Over MP Crisis: 'When It Comes To Game Of Money, BJP Is Involved'

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh. Alleging the party of playing the "game of money", he said, "Where there is money, this game will be played. When it comes to the game of money, BJP is involved." Adding a sarcastic remark, he said, "I remember Modi used to say 'We want to end Corruption'. So, he is seeing how the BJP is ending corruption."

The Congress leader further added, "Till the time we don't make a constitutional amendment, we have to maintain three things in the tenth corruption- whoever will be a defector, they will be disqualified for 6 years. within the six years, they should not be allowed on any social platform, and they should not be allowed to stand for any election."

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh saught a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 Cabinet Ministers flew to Bengaluru on Monday.

In a major jolt to the Chief Minister, the former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. He then formally joined the BJP after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah and has since then slammed the Congress saying 'it was not the same anymore'. He has since then been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress, which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 108, with the acceptance of the six ministers' resignation. Overall, if the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs is accepted, the halfway mark will be reduced to 103.

