Kapil Sibal Slams MP Minister's 'income Increased' Remark; Rakes Up Fuel Price Hike Issue

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Monday attacked the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and claimed that the income of only the leaders of the ruling party increased and not that of the common people. Sibal's statement was directed towards Madhya Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia who claimed that people's income has increased. In addition, the senior Congress leader also stated that the process to defeat the BJP will be kicked off by defeating it in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

"The BJP and its minister must be living in a La La Land, not the real world. That is why they are saying things like this. The minister (Mahendra Singh Sisodia) is saying that a person who was earning Rs 6,000 a month is now earning Rs 25,000. It is just a cruel joke. It is only BJP and its leaders' income that has increased and not of the public."

Kapil Sibal slams Centre over fuel price hike

Slamming the Centre over the constant hike in fuel prices and inflation, Sibal remarked that the Centre does not think about the issues of poor people and only engages in politics of religion. His remarks come after Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia on Sunday claimed that people should not complain about the rising prices. He also added that income of all sections of the society has also been rising.

"Fuel and LPG prices have increased. They (Centre) do not think about the poor and only do politics of religion. I hope people will throw out this government and the start will be defeating them (BJP) in the Uttar Pradesh 2022 polls," said Kapil Sibal.

'Govt cannot give everything for free': Madhya Pradesh Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia

Addressing the media in Indore, the Minister said:

"Has not the income of the common man increased? Government cannot give everything for free. People should understand that if their income is rising, then they will have to accept inflation also. Ten years ago, the person who was earning Rs 6,000 and is making Rs 50,000 today, and yet people want petrol and diesel at old rates - this is not possible at all."

