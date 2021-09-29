In a major embarrassment, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has launched a scathing attack on the Gandhi-Vadra-led party on Wednesday, reiterating his demand for introspection amid the unfolding crisis in the Punjab Congress. This comes even as Ghulam Nabi Azad has written to Sonia Gandhi calling for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting immediately to discuss all issues, and the long-running revolt in the Congress in Chhattisgarh continues.

Kapil Sibal, a senior party leader, senior SC advocate and former minister, held a press briefing on Wednesday, on behalf of the dissenting 'G23' club which has repeatedly expressed its grievances over the party's sorry state.

"I'm speaking to you on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to CWC and central election committee," Kapil Sibal told the media.

'Punjab Congress crisis an advantage to Pakistan'

Speaking of the ongoing turmoil in Punjab Congress where Navjot Singh Sidhu has quit as PPCC chief and the newly formed government is on the verge of collapse, Kapil Sibal said the crisis is an advantage to Pakistan and ISIS.

"What is happening in the border state of Punjab is in the interest of ISIS and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there. The extremist forces are waiting at the border to exploit the situation and create uncertainty. They are the biggest threat to our country. Congress should ensure that it remains united," he suggested.

In a big blow to the Gandhis a day earlier, Sidhu announced his resignation on Tuesday citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner." Following this, several leaders from the Sidhu camp, including ministers in the Punjab government began to quit their posts.

Lamenting that several senior Congress loyalists including Jitin Prasada, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Deb, and former Goa CM Luizinho Falerio have left the party, Sibal admitted that the Congress leadership could be at fault. In the absence of a President, dissenters do not know how to express their issues or whether they could be resolved, said Sibal.

"Several top faces have deserted the party. The question is, why are they leaving Congress? We need to introspect. Maybe Congress is at fault. In the past, we were proud of our leadership. But I cannot look at the situation my party is in today. It breaks my heart," said Sibal.

"In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don't know. I believe that one of my senior colleagues has perhaps written or is about to write to Congress Interim president (Sonia Gandhi) to immediately convene a CWC so that a dialogue can take place as to why we are in this state," he added.

ANI sources claim that Congress' G23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has already written a letter to Sonia Gandhi, asking her to convene an urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

'Congress leadership destroying party's foundation'

Spilling bitter truth, Sibal noted the 'irony' in Congress that those who were close to the party have left, while those who are left in Congress are not close. He requested leaders to return to the fold and urged the party leadership to discuss the way forward.

"The present dispensation is destroying the foundation of our republic. Those who have left should come back because Congress alone can save this republic. We need open dialogue, conversations to understand each others' point of view," the advocate said.

Among the various demands of G23 leaders include the CWC should not be appointed from Delhi, the party should be strengthened from the grassroots.

Congress leadership crisis

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from top posts in the organization, and the appointment of Sonia Gandhi as interim president of the party. In 2020, 23 senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi, seeking 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, an institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party.

In May, Congress quashed all internal dissent retaining Sonia Gandhi as party chief till 2024. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia).