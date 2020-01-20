Kapil Sibal Slams PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Says 'students Time Wasted'

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Kapil Sibal, in a response to PM Modi’s 'Pariksha pe Charcha' address on Monday, said that he wasted children’s time by calling them for a discussion during the board examination. Sibal further took a jibe at the PM and said that he should teach students about having their degree in the public domain. He also added that this message could be conveyed via ‘Mann Ki Baat’ too.

Kapil Sibal on PM Modi’s address

Reacting to PM Modi’s 'Pariksha pe Charcha' address, Kapil Sibal said, “So, if the students are going to give the board exams, why are you calling them here and wasting their time? Let them prepare for the exams. The discussion should be about the fact the degree that you receive after successfully giving the exams should be out in the public domain. Prime Minister should have a discussion about being open and proud of your own qualifications. There is no need to call the students, this can be conveyed via Mann Ki Baat too.”

Read: PM Modi shares his mantra to deal with failure, cites Chandrayaan 2 example

PM Modi’s career advice to students

PM Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with school students in the event 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. This is the third year of the unique program that started in 2018. During his interaction, PM was asked a similar question on career options by three students. Those students were from Varanasi, Bihar and Kerala respectively and asked for PM Modi's guidance.

Read: PM Modi shares career advice for students at Pariksha Pe Charcha, addresses herd mentality

'Knowing yourself is a difficult task'

They asked PM Modi how they can identify their potential and select the right career path. PM Modi replied, "Knowing yourself is a difficult task. One way to know ourselves is to get out of our comfort zone and get in the challenge mode. This way we learn more about our capabilities." He also asked the students to keep a journal of all the things they did during a week and then analyze what they found interesting. "Keeping such a journal for a year will help you know about your aptitude," he said.

Read: PM Modi suggests parents to "inspire their children to bring out their inner potential"

'Everyone has to take some responsibility'

The Prime Minister then said, "Careers are very important. Everyone has to take some responsibility. We can always contribute to the nation while delivering our responsibilities." Criticizing the herd mentality, PM Modi added, "We must not follow roads because someone else is good at something. That road would end in disappointment. Our mentality should be such that we have to keep moving forward and not be deterred by failure. We should keep alive the student inside us."

Read: PM Modi advises students: "Academic performance does not define success in life"