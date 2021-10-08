Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that occurred on October 3. Sibal has criticised PM Modi for being silent over the issue in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. Sibal also raised a series of questions and asked how PM Modi would have reacted if he was in the opposition. Further, the Congress leader also expressed that the opposition seeks sympathy for the victims from PM Modi.

Lakhimpur Kheri Horror



Modi ji

Why are you silent ?



We need just one word of sympathy from you

That should not be difficult !



Had you been in opposition how would you have reacted ?



Please tell us — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 8, 2021

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi meet families of deceased farmers

On Wednesday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached Lakhimpur to meet the families of farmers who were killed during the violence. They were also accompanied by Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepinder Hooda along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The Congress leadership also lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government demanding the arrest of accused Ashish Misra. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra opined that an impartial probe into the issue was impossible if Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni remained in power. Four farmers and four others were killed in Lakhimpur after clashes between protesting farmers and BJP workers. No arrests have been made till now.

Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

On Sunday, farmers were protesting against the Farm Laws at Lakhimpur Kheri outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend. As farmers displayed black flags along the path from the helipad to the venue, Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra - son of Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni and two farmers were killed after his car ran over them and turned turtle. In retaliation, farmers resorted to stone-pelting at the car which had overturned, killing 4 BJP workers - including Misra's driver. Clashes ensued after the incident resulting in many injuries.

With Union MoS Ajay Misra and his son - Ashish Misra refuting the farmers' claims, UP govt announced it will give Rs 45 lakhs to the 4 farmers' families and Rs 10 lakhs will be given to those injured. The deceased' kin will also get a govt job and probe headed by a retired High Court judge will be done. A CJI-led SC bench has taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter after two UP lawyers sent a note.