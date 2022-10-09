Kapil Sibal Stokes Row; Avers 'EC Order On Shiv Sena Symbol Akin To Freezing Democracy'

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) froze the Shiv Sena symbol, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal accused the poll body of doing the bidding of the Union government. The senior advocate appeared for the Uddhav Thackeray camp in the Supreme Court which is hearing the pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena. Stoking a row on Saturday, Sibal also opined that freezing the election symbol of the Sena amounts to 'freezing' democracy.

Kapil Sibal contended, "Election Commission freezes Sena election symbol amounts to “freezing” democracy The 'bow and arrow' belongs to the real Shiv Sena led by Uddhav. The “defectors platter” for serving the BJP belongs to Shinde’s faction". Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Eknath Shinde camp leader and Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar stressed that Sibal shouldn't have made such remarks.

Deepak Kesarkar said, "There are similar examples that could be given where the symbol has been frozen. It is a temporary thing. He is the lawyer who represents Uddhav Ji. So his reaction is natural but one must neglect it. He is a really senior lawyer and politician. They have every option to go to another authority to challenge this order. Such orders were given at least 4-5 times. So, I think such comments should not be made."

"When we say India is the largest democracy in the world, it is surviving because of this institution. And not because of people who are representing certain parties and making comments. We will have to think about this and always honour the Constitution," he added. Echoing Kesarkar's views, BJP's Kirit Somaiya told Republic TV, "Within the next few weeks, you will see that Uddhav Thackeray's Sena will lose the confidence of the people of Maharashtra. We have to keep in mind how many of those who are with Uddhav Thackeray will remain there".

Election Commission



Behind the scenes is the Government’s submission



Upfront they call it the Election Commission !



Shame on Institutions who do the Government’s bidding ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 9, 2022

EC's interim order on Shiv Sena

A day earlier, the EC decided to freeze the party name and symbol to ensure that the by-election to the Andheri Assembly seat is free of confusion and contradiction. "Both groups shall also be allotted such different symbols as they may choose from the list of free symbols notified by the Election Commission for the purposes of the current bye-elections. Accordingly, both groups are hereby directed to furnish, latest by 1 pm on 10th October," read the order which will be applicable till the final determination of the dispute between the Shiv Sena factions.