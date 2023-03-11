PM Narendra Modi Calls On President Droupadi Murmu

Quick links:
Image: ANI/Twitter@RashtrapatiBhvn
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.
The meeting came ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament.
"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's secretariat tweeted.
The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on March 13 after nearly-a-month-long break.
