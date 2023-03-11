Last Updated:

PM Narendra Modi Calls On President Droupadi Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday. The meeting came ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session of Parliament.

"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the president's secretariat tweeted.

The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on March 13 after nearly-a-month-long break.

