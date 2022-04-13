Karauli Clash: Ashok Gehlot Hits Back At BJP, Alleges 'party Creating Communal Atmosphere'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP over the recent communal clashes in Karauli. Taking to Twitter, Gehlot slammed the BJP, claiming that clashes erupted on Ram Navami in states where the saffron party is in power. However, he also asserted that in Rajasthan, the festival was celebrated together, and it was welcomed by the people of all religions. Gehlot went on and claimed that the BJP "is troubled by the unity of people" in Rajasthan.

"In the states where there are BJP governments, riots broke out on Ram Navami. In Rajasthan, all communities celebrated the festival of Ram Navami together and Ram Navami processions were welcomed by people of all religions, classes including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs," tweeted Ashok Gehlot "BJP is troubled by the unity and cordial atmosphere of the people of Rajasthan. They are regretting that how the festival of Ram Navami was celebrated peacefully in the state," he added

The Rajasthan CM further added that the BJP leaders are attempting to "create a communal atmosphere" in the state by misleading people. Furthermore, he claimed that they also submit a memorandum to the Governor, so that communal tensions prevail.

"The leaders of BJP are constantly trying to create a communal atmosphere in the state. That's why sometimes they go to Karauli and do misleading things, sometimes they submit a memorandum to the Governor, so that the tension remains," added Gehlot

भाजपा के नेतागण लगातार प्रयास कर रहे हैं कि कैसे प्रदेश में सांप्रदायिक माहौल बनाया जाए। इसलिए कभी ये करौली में जाकर भ्रामक बातें करते हैं तो कभी राज्यपाल महोदय को ज्ञापन सौंपते हैं जिससे तनाव बना रहे।

Karauli communal clashes

Violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli after stones were pelted at a bike rally on Hindu New Year on April 2, leaving 35 people injured. Meanwhile, in Gujarat's Himmatnagar and Madhya Pradesh's Khargone curfew was imposed following stone-pelting and clashes on Ram Navami on April 10. Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, BYJM chief and MP Tejasvi Surya led the saffron party's protest against Karauli violence. Tejasvi Surya was seen among the protestors after the state police blocked the leader and BJP workers on their way to Karauli.

