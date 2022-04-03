Karauli Clash: CPI-M Leader Pin Blame On BJP & RSS; Raises Controversies In Karnataka

While reacting to the communal violence in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, CPI(M) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao on Sunday accused BJP & RSS of orchestrating the incident and suggested that the situation was deliberately created by the saffron party to make political gains prior to the assembly elections.

Commenting on the issue further, Babu Rao alleged that the violence in Karauli was not spontaneous, rather, according to him, the whole incident was planned by the saffron party, in an attempt to insinuate mobs to stir communal tension ahead of the assembly elections.

“Stone-pelting incident that happened in Karauli is not a spontaneous incident it is deliberately planned before assembly elections. BJP and RSS are behind these incidents,” Chigurupati stated.

At least 25 injured in Karauli Communal Clash

Rao's statement comes a day after the Karauli communal clash, in which at least 25 people got injured. The clash erupted on Saturday after stones were pelted at a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year, leaving around 25 people injured, the officials informed.

A curfew was imposed in the area as the clash grew violent followed by arson. Over 600 police personnel were rushed to the area to control the situation. At least 25 people were reportedly injured, out of which, 3 were severely injured and 1 was critical and has been availing treatment in Jaipur. The Internet has also been suspended in the area in the wake of the violence.

District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the situation tense but under control. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he has instructed police to take strict action against miscreants. "I appeal to the general public to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order," he said.

BJP and RSS behind Hijab & Halal Controversies in Karnataka

Besides, the CPIM leader further dragged the Karnataka’s Hijab and halal controversy and claimed that these controversies are also evoked by the BJP, who according to the politician is trying to ignite political tensions in the region to make a pro-Hindu environment ahead of the state assembly elections.