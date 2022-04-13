'Karauli Clash Happened Because Of Ashok Gehlot Govt's Inability,' Says Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asadudin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government for the Karauli violence. Calling it a 'failure' of the government, Owaisi said that Gehlot and his team had reports that a riot in the region could take place. The AIMIM chief blamed the inability of the government for the communal clashes that broke out.

Communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organized to mark the Hindu new year faced stone-pelting as they passed through a market area dominated by Muslims. Houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson, and 35 people were injured, as per the authorities.

'Probe must': Owaisi

Speaking to the media on the incident, Owaisi said, "The government knew that the procession will be carried out. There were objectionable songs played in the procession." The AIMIM called for an inquiry into the incident, "A commission needs to be constituted as poor people have suffered because of the inability of the government to stop the riots."

#BREAKING | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slams Rajasthan govt over Karauli riots; demands Inquiry Commission



Watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/jFs78hmSuT pic.twitter.com/F0jOpa6swy — Republic (@republic) April 13, 2022

Ashok Gehlot puts blame for Karauli violence on BJP

Meanwhile, taking to microblogging site Twitter, Ashok Gehlot claimed that clashes erupted on Ram Navami in states where the saffron party is in power. The Rajasthan Chief Minister asserted that in the state, the festival was celebrated in peace and harmony, with people from all religions participating in the processions.

Claiming that the BJP was troubled by the same, he added, "The leaders of BJP are constantly trying to create a communal atmosphere in the state. That's why sometimes they go to Karauli and do misleading things, sometimes they submit a memorandum to the Governor, so that the tension remains."