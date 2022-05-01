Karauli Clash: Rajasthan CM Assures 'innocent People' Detained Will Be Freed; Slams BJP

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday stated that the innocents wrongly detained in the Karauli violence will be freed, adding that the BJP, however, is bulldozing residences of every accused detained in similar clashes on the day of Ram Navami in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. On the issue of the post-violence police action, the Congress leader further elaborated that in the aftermath of the clashes, while there were civilians on the road, the on-lookers who also unknowingly got embroiled in the conflict and got detained by the police alongside other accused will be released by the Rajasthan government. Furthermore, lashing out at the governments in BJP-ruled states, where similar incidents of clashes transpired, Gehlot accused them of bulldozing houses of even the innocent people.

Ashok Gehlot said, "The Karauli incident was repeated in 7 states during Ram Navami. Sometimes, innocents also get stuck with the guilty. So, how can you use bulldozers on innocents? In MP & UP, houses of every accused were demolished. This agenda is very dangerous."

Karauli violence

On the day of the Hindu New year on April 2, incidents of stone-pelting, arson and vandalism were reported when a bike rally was passing through a Muslim dominated area in Rajasthan's Karauli city, leading to altercations between two groups.

After the communal violence, Congress councillor Matloob Ahmed was found to be the main conspirator in the stone-pelting incident, however, his wife denied the charge and counter-accused BJP and RSS of framing her husband in the matter. It is pertinent to note that Ahmed has been absconding since the day of the violence.

Violent clashes in other states

Several incidents of violence were reported across various states on the occasions of Hanuman Jayanti and Ram Navami. In a similar manner, the Shobha Yatras or religious processions were attacked with stones, sticks, swords and more weapons, leaving many injured including both civilians and policemen. The incidents were reported from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. In the case of violence on the day of Ram Navami, in Khambhat in Gujarat, Republic TV has learnt that the authorities are now probing whether funds were accessed from abroad to perpetrate violence.

