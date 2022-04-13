Karauli Faceoff: AIMIM Alleges Flags Toppled, Imam Assaulted By Ram Navami Procession

Amidst the ongoing furore over the Karauli violence in Rajasthan, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan alleged that the violence was preceded by intense sloganeering in front of a mosque by participants of the Ram Navami celebrations. He further alleged that the Imam of the mosque was assaulted and flags over the minaret of the Mosque were toppled.

Waris Pathan said, "The people who participated in the Ram Navami procession started sloganeering when passing through the Mosque - 'Mulle dadhi topi wale ek din jai shri ram ke nare lagayenge (Muslims with beards and caps will one day hail Lord Ram)' flags were toppled from the top of the minaret and the Imam was also assaulted by the Hindus. What is happening in the country, who is responsible for this?"

'There is a pattern in the series of events taking place': Waris Pathan

Waris Pathan also alleged a conspiracy behind the series of communally charged events reported from across the country.

"There is a pattern in the series of events taking place. It all began with the Hijab row and then calls for banning loudspeakers, Halal meat and now participants in the Ram Navami procession gather in front of the mosque, sloganeering. There have been similar processions in the past. Why are clashes happening now," Pathan said accusing the government and police of turning a blind eye.

The AIMIM leader accused the BJP of attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the country by taking out a yatra in Karauli.

BJP slams Gehlot govt for stopping leaders from meeting Karauli violence victims

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress-led Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of having an "Aurangzebi mindset".

"The Gehlot Government hasn't been able to arrest the main accused Matloob Ahmad. Worse now, the BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and Satish Poonia have not been allowed to meet the victims, they are being lathi charged upon. However, in the name of Hijab and other issues, the Popular Front of India (PFI) is allowed to conduct a free march in Rajasthan," Poonawalla lashed out.

Matloob Ahmad mastermind of Karauli anti Hindu violence is Faraar



But BJP leaders seeking justice for Karauli Hindus lathi charged & giraftaar



This is the Aurangzebi Rajasthan Sarkaar



Free pass for PFI, Hindu se karte hai anyaay !



Why is this cover up being done pic.twitter.com/navYXcCKNU — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 13, 2022

"We have got evidence about the complicity of the state police with the dangaees (rioters) and the police can be seen on-camera not taking action on the miscreants," said Poonawalla, adding that instead of taking action against the trouble makers, the BJP leaders who want to meet the Hindu victims are being detained, penalised and beaten.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorbike rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. About 35 people were injured in the violence and houses of more than 80 people were burnt, authorities said.

The incident took place when Hindus took out a rally to mark Nav Samvatsar (New Year), passing through a Muslim-dominated area. As of Tuesday, 10 FIRs have been registered in the case.