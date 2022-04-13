Karauli Faceoff: Satish Poonia Asserts BJP's Protest Against Violence Scared Congress Govt

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajasthan President Satish Poonia on Wednesday asserted that the party delegation wanted to meet victims of the Karauli violence, however, they were stopped by the Congress government. Lashing out at the CM Gehlot administration over the law & order situation in the state, Poonia demanded justice for the victim and the arrest of the accused.

"We wanted to meet the victims of the Karauli violence and we are demanding justice for the victims and the arrest of the accused...We protested against the violence, which scared the state government. The law and order situation in the state is fragile as for the first time seven lakh FIRs are registered. The crime of women has also risen," Poonia said.

He further added, "The government has registered cases against the participants of 'Nav Samvatsar' and Ram Navami rallies under Section 108. Thousands of people have been booked. In Hindaun alone, 1400 people have been booked."

Earlier in the day Tejasvi Surya, Satish Poonia and other leaders were stopped from visiting the violence-hit Karauli. They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border by Police but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a motorbike rally being carried out to mark the Hindu new year was pelted with stones. Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

“It is our Constitutional right to go to Karauli. I am ready to be arrested,” the BJP MP said. The leader, while daring Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government to let them through to the violence site, called on his followers to be ready to protest until night. He further appealed to the party workers to continue peaceful protest until they are arrested.

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami Shobha yatra & the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable," tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

Police officials stated that the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border. As they kept demanding that they be allowed to enter Karauli, they were taken into a bus and dispersed, police said.