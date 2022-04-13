'Karauli Propagated Hate Attack, Probe Will Reveal Big Names': BJP's Rajyavardhan Rathore

BJP leader and former Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore addressed a press briefing on the Karauli violence on Wednesday calling the incident a 'propagated hate attack'. Col. Rathore asserted that given the facts of the case, it was unlikely that the Rajasthan police were unaware of the violence, and hence it was likely that they were asked to not take action by the Congress leadership in the state. Demanding a non-partisan inquiry, the BJP MP suggested that 'big names' may come forward after the attack is investigated.

"If you see the facts and analyze what happened in Karauli, you would understand that the state police were aware of what is happening or would happen. But giving police instructions to not act, seems like it was a propagated hate attack. As a fauji, I refuse to believe that the police had no idea, I have full faith in our forces. But if they are controlled by politicians, then they can't act. If a non-partisan inquiry investigates the matter, I am certain big names will come forward," said Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

The leader also asked why Section 144 was imposed wherever people wanted to carry out a Ram Navami yatra asking, "Who is with this mentality that Hindus will instigate riot? This is an example of appeasement politics. In Alwar, no one can put a religious flag on their home," he said.

Furthermore, he questioned the silence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on the plight of the daughters of Rajasthan. "Karauli is burning and their leader is roaming. We have all the right to question the government. Our BJP team went there and did an inspection. We have presented the report in Delhi," he said.

Earlier in the day, BJYM President Tejasvi Surya, who was seen leading BJP's Nyay Yatra to protest against Karauli violence was stopped by the Rajasthan police at the Hindaun border. “We will not stop till we reach there,” a fiery Tejasvi Surya was seen telling BJP workers at the Dausa-Karauli border in Rajasthan.

Reacting to this, Rathore said, "You have to give permission to go, you can impose restrictions, assert that only select people can go forward, but you can't stop us."

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organized to mark the Hindu new year faced stone-pelting as they passed through a market. According to the police, stones were pelted at those partaking in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. In the aftermath, 35 people were injured in the clashes, and houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson, authorities said. Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case. He has been accused of inciting violence and organizing a mob to attack the Hindu religious procession.