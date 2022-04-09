Karauli Violence: BJP Delegation To Submit Memorandum To Rajasthan Governor On April 11

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation consisting of Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, Gulab Chand Kataria announced that they will meet Governor Kalraj Mishra on April 11, to submit a memorandum over the Karauli incident demanding strict action against culprits and justice, financial assistance to the victims. The delegation was headed by the Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

BJP delegation to meet Rajasthan Guv over Karauli violence

A Rajasthan BJP delegation consisting of state president Satish Poonia, Gulab Chand Kataria will meet Governor Kalraj Mishra on April 11, to submit a memorandum over the Karauli incident demanding strict action against culprits and justice, financial assistance to the victims. — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 9, 2022

“A 10-members committee was formed by BJP rajasthan to investigate the Karauli violence incident. This team was headed by Rajendra Singh Rathore, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly,” Satish Poonia said

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups. According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally. A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

The curfew imposed in Karauli Nagar Parishad of Rajasthan, following has been extended till midnight on Sunday, as per an order issued by the District Magistrate. However, the curfew will be relaxed from 9 am to 12 pm daily allowing vegetables and fruits stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations, and gas agencies to operate.

After stones were pelted during a religious procession in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was implemented, and the internet was shut down. The curfew was previously imposed in Karauli from 6:30 p.m. on April 2 to 12 a.m. on April 4. It was later extended till April 7. Rajasthan Police arrested 46 people on Monday and detained seven others for interrogation following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Karauli on Saturday.

“After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation,” said the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra.

“13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. Seven people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police,” Khamesra added.