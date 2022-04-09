Speaking to Republic Media Network on the Karauli violence case in Rajasthan, the former union minister and BJP leader, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, said that the Rajasthan police are not getting the right orders from the state government. His statement was in the context of the absconding Congress counsellor Matloob Ahmed, who has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case.

Rajyavardhan Rathore said that the current Rajasthan government is protecting the main conspirator. Speaking about Congress's response to the violence, he further said, "They are justifying the violence by saying that there were "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. What kind of defence is this?"

Rathore slammed the Congress government in Rajasthan and said, "This (Karauli Violence) is their conspiracy to increase their votes. To maintain the dominance of a particular community in a region." He then took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said, "Police is not available to the general public. CM has the Home Ministry and he uses police for tapping the phones of people, knowing who their party members are meeting with. Remaining in power is the only goal now."

When asked about the absconding congress counsellor, the BJP leader said, "Either the police ais being told at the behest of someone to remain quiet, or there is some special goal. I believe that police are capable, however, they are not being given the right mandate, they are not being given the right orders."

Curfew extended in Karauli

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had on April 7 extended the curfew placed in the communally sensitive Karauli area till April 10. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 in the wake of the communal clashes.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally. A day after the clash, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a statement to the media said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

Rajasthan government has appointed Home Secretary KC Meena as investigating officer for the Karauli violence case. According to reports, KS Meena is scheduled to arrive in Karauli tomorrow, April 9. Karauli police have named 37 people in the FIR and 23 people have been arrested so far. However, key conspirators including Matloob Ahmed and Rajram Gurjar who have been accused of ransacking, rioting, and setting shops on fire, are still absconding.