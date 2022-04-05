Karauli Violence: BJP Slams CM Gehlot As 'key Conspirer' Congress Leader Still On The Run

After Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed was identified as the main conspirator of the Karauli violence, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday, April 5, lashed out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government for blaming the Centre for the incident.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Shehzad Poonawalla stated that the Congress party encourages anti-Hindu attacks and gives patronage from Kashmir to Karauli.

The BJP leader demanded answers from Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding the communal violence and further speculated if PFI was well aware of the attack before it happened. He asked why the congress member booked for stoking communal violence was not arrested yet.

In a tweet, Shehzad Poonawalla wrote, "Cong Councillor Matloob Ahmad booked for stoking communal violence by Rajasthan Police .. yet Gehlot blames Centre!! Matloob is absconding. It is Congress party that allows such anti-Hindu attacks to happen & gives patronage from Kashmir to Karauli".

Karauli Files:



Cong Councillor Matloob Ahmad booked for stoking communal violence by Rajasthan Police .. yet Gehlot blames Centre!!



Matloob is absconding



It is Congress party that allows such anti Hindu attacks to happen & gives patronage from Kashmir to Karauli pic.twitter.com/2wADsOAYpX — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 5, 2022

Karauli violence

On Saturday, communal clashes broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after a bike rally organised to mark the Hindu new year allegedly endured stone-pelting as they passed through a market, leading to a confrontation between the two groups.

According to the police, stones were pelted at those participating in the motorcycle rally when they were crossing a Muslim-dominated area. Following this, arson and vandalism were also witnessed during the rally.

A day after the clash, CM Gehlot in a statement to the media had said, "Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state."

On Monday, Gehlot told ANI that PM Modi should come forward and condemn the violence irrespective of who's responsible for it. "Be it Hindu or Muslim, anyone who is anti-social should be punished," he stated.

In a recent update to the case, the Congress party's Rajasthan unit has formed a three-member committee to probe the incident. MLAs Jitendra Singh and Rafiq Khan, and Karauli district in-charge Lalit Yadav are a part of the committee. It is learned that they will visit the city and submit a report to Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

(Image: ANI/PTI)