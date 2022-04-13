Karauli Violence: BJP Slams Rajasthan Govt For Stalling 'Nyay Yatra', Congress Hits Back

Amidst the ongoing furore over the Karauli violence in Rajasthan, Congress leader Gayatri Devi Trivedi and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajendra Singh Rathore spoke exclusively to Republic TV as the BJP commenced its Nyay Yatra to protest against the communal violence in the state on Wednesday.

BJP is doing protests for 2024 elections: Congress' Gayatri Trivedi

Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Gayatri Trivedi asserted that CM Ashok Gehlot is handling everything in a good manner. While commenting on the faceoff between BJP and state police at the Dausa-Karauli border in Rajasthan, the Congress MLA claimed that the BJP is doing this for the 2024 elections.

"Previously, they asked for votes in the name of Ram and now they want to do it through violence," she said, blaming the saffron party over the faceoff with the police. She went on to add, "CM Gehlot is doing good work in the state, so now they (BJP) are doing violence to get votes."

When asked about the absconding accused in the Karauli violence not being apprehended, Gayatri Trivedi said, "The Congress government wants that everyone lives in peace and harmony with each other. Congress does not support violence. It is the BJP who is doing violence in Karauli with lathis."

On the allegations levelled by BJP stating that the attacks in Karauli were a pre-meditated conspiracy, Gayatri Devi refuted such claims, saying "It’s all a lie. There is no truth in this allegation. Gehlot is not involved in this, Pilot is not involved in this," she said. "To bring Congress down in the state, the BJP is using violence," Gayatri Devi further added.

When she was asked why Congress did not allow the BJP workers led by Tejasvi Surya to meet victims, she said, "I don't want to comment on that. All I can say is that Congress does not want violence."

'Congress is covering its own sin': BJP's Rajendra Rathore

BJP's Rajendra Singh Rathore, while speaking to Republic TV on BJP's Nyay Yatra getting blocked at the Karauli border, stated that it is their right to meet the victim, adding that Congress is denying them this right. Questioning the Congress administration in Rajasthan, he asked, "Why not allow Tejaswi to meet the victims (of the Karauli violence)?"

"It is our constitutional right to meet the victim, but Congress is denying us this right only to cover its sin," BJP's Rajendra Singh Rathore said

He further asserted that when a committee under his leadership visited Karauli, the police promised them that they would file an FIR against the culprits. He claimed that there was no FIR as of now. He further slammed Congress, stating that they wanted to hide the truth. "The truth is already out. There are videos where the culprits are seen," he said.

"We want a judicial inquiry into this," Rathore said. He accused the state police of not apprehending the attackers even when they knew about them. He further added, "Prior to the Karauli violence, PFI threatened that violence will happen in the state and it happened." He said that the impure alliance between PFI and Congress would prove to be Congress's final nail in their coffin. "And soon they will be ousted from the state," he added.

BJP's Nyay Yatra in Karauli

A fiery Tejasvi Surya was seen leading BJP's Nyay Yatra to protest against Karauli violence. In a dramatic event, the Yatra was halted by the Rajasthan police at the Hindaun border. Following this, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called on his followers to continue the Yatra and 'not stop till they reach Karauli'.

Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan



The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of congress govt. to act against the aggressors is deplorable@BJYM will continue to protest until culprits are brought to justice#ChaloKarauli — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 13, 2022

Tejasvi Surya was seen among the protestors after the state police blocked the leader and BJP workers on their way to Karauli, where massive communal violence erupted during a religious procession earlier in the month. “We will not stop till we reach there,” a fiery Tejasvi Surya was seen telling BJP workers at the Dausa-Karauli border in Rajasthan.

“It is our Constitutional right to go to Karauli. I am ready to be arrested,” the BJP MP said. The leader, while daring the Ashok Gehlot government to let them through to the violence site, called on his followers to be ready to protest until night. He further appealed to the BJP workers to continue peaceful protest until they are arrested.

Karauli violence

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorbike rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. About 35 people were injured in the violence and houses of more than 80 people were burnt, authorities said. The incident took place when Hindus took out a rally to mark Nav Samvatsar (New Year), passing through a Muslim-dominated area. As of Tuesday, 10 FIRs have been registered in the case.