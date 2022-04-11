Karauli Violence: BJP's Vasundhara Raje To Meet Injured People & District Administration

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP National Vice President Vasundhara Raja will visit Karauli on Tuesday, days after a religious procession was met with stone-pelting. She will meet the injured people. She will also have a meeting with the district administration.

On April 2, communal clashes broke out in Karauli after stones were pelted at a motorbike rally was taken out to celebrate the Hindu new year. About 35 people were injured in the violence and houses of more than 80 people were burnt in arson, authorities said.

The incident took place when Hindus took out a rally to mark Nav Samvatsar (New Year) was passing through a Muslim-dominated area. As of last Friday, 23 people were arrested and 44 others were identified in connection with the violence. Till now, 10 FIRs have been registered in the case.

Curfew relaxed during daytime in violence-hit Karauli

A relaxation of the curfew was announced from 9 am to 5 pm in Karauli city following a peace meeting held with community groups, officials said. However, the curfew will continue till April 12 considering the law and order situation.

"Following a peace meeting held today, curfew has been relaxed from 9 am to 5 pm. The curfew will remain effective at night till April 12 as a precautionary measure," Karauli district collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat told PTI.

On Saturday, the Rajasthan government issued guidelines asking organisers to furnish details of the contents that will be placed on DJs and loudspeakers in processions and rallies. Authorities also rejected a BJP leader's claim that 195 families moved out from Dholikhar, a Muslim-dominated area, in the wake of the violence.

"After the Parliamentarian submitted the list of 195 people, we immediately got it physically verified by a committee. It was found totally incorrect as most of the people shifted to other parts of the city as their families expanded," Shekhawat said.