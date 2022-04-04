Karauli Violence: Congress Leader Matloob Ahmed's Sister Refutes Allegations Against Him

The sister of Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed, who has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli violence, said that false allegations are being put upon his brother. She alleged that Ahmed is being targeted because is famous in the area.

"False allegations being put up against my brother. He was not aware of the stone-pelting conspiracy. He is being targeted because he is famous," she told Republic Media Network.

Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case. He has been accused of stone-pelting, inciting violence and organising a mob to attack the religious procession. According to reports, the Rajasthan police have also mentioned his name in the FIR and he has been booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

Although Matloob Ahmed is still on the run, a dedicated team has been set up to nab him. The police are also investigating his role in instigating the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot blames BJP for Karauli clashes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday blamed BJP for the violence in Karauli. He said that the people of the saffron party are creating Hindu-Muslim issues.

"BJP people come here to instigate fire. In the whole nation, they are doing it. Hindu-Muslim issues are being created. Who is not Hindu? Are we not Hindu?... The unrest spread by playing DJ, raising slogans in the procession, and anti-social elements sparked riots. In the process, innocent lives get trapped and those who are not involved in the riots die," CM Gehlot said.

CM Gehlot also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the violence. "Law and order should prevail. Be it Hindu or Muslim, anyone who is anti-social should be punished," he said.

Incidents of arson and vandalism were reported on Sunday after stone-pelting was reported when a motorbike rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated area, according to police. At least 35 people were injured in the clashes. A total of 46 people, including 13 in connection with violence and 33 for violating the curfew, have been arrested by the police.

Image: Republic World