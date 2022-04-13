Karauli Violence: Shehzad Poonawalla Slams Congress-led Rajasthan Govt; 'Police Complicit'

Amidst the ongoing political faceoff over the Karauli violence in Rajasthan, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, accused the Congress-led Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of having an "Aurangzebi Mughlai mindset".

"The Gehlot Government hasn't been able to arrest the main accused Matloob Ahmad. Worse now, the BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and Satish Poonia have not been allowed to meet the victims, they are being lathi-charged upon. Are these leaders a threat to society? However, in the name of Hijab and other issues, the Popular Front of India (PFI) is allowed to conduct a free march in Rajasthan," Poonawalla said.

"We have got evidence about the complicity of the state police with the dangaees (rioters) and the police can be seen on-camera not taking action against the miscreants," said Poonawalla, adding that instead of taking action against the perpetrators, the BJP leaders who want to meet the Hindu victims are being detained, penalised and beaten.

Matloob Ahmad mastermind of Karauli anti Hindu violence is Faraar



But BJP leaders seeking justice for Karauli Hindus lathi charged & giraftaar



This is the Aurangzebi Rajasthan Sarkaar



Free pass for PFI, Hindu se karte hai anyaay !



Why is this cover up being done pic.twitter.com/navYXcCKNU — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 13, 2022

Imam assaulted by Ram Navami procession: AIMIM's Waris Pathan

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan alleged that the violence was preceded by intense sloganeering in front of a mosque by participants of the Ram Navami celebrations. He further alleged that the Imam of the mosque was assaulted and flags over the minaret of the mosque were toppled.

Waris Pathan said, "The people who participated in the Ram Navami procession started sloganeering when passing through the Mosque - 'Mulle dadhi topi wale ek din jai shri ram ke nare lagayenge (Muslims with beards and caps will one day hail Lord Ram)' flags were toppled from the top of the minaret and the Imam was also assaulted by the Hindus. What is happening in the country, who is responsible for this?"

“No BJP official is condemning the violence. These were the BJP party’s agenda to divert the attention of the masses from specific issues like petrol and diesel price hike. They have shifted the mind of people of the nation to this violence," Pathan alleged.

The AIMIM leader also alleged a conspiracy behind the series of communally charged events reported from across the country.

"There is a pattern in the series of events taking place. It all began with the Hijab row and then calls for banning loudspeakers, Halal meat and now participants in the Ram Navami procession gather in front of the mosque, sloganeering. There have been similar processions in the past. Why are clashes happening now," Pathan said accusing the government and police of turning a blind eye.

The AIMIM leader accused the BJP of attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the country by taking out a yatra in Karauli.